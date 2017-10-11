From soccer hero to doting dad... and now David Beckham proves he's a DIY king!

David Beckham wasn’t afraid to get his hands cold when wife Victoria discovered their fridge-freezer had stopped working.

But we must admit that seeing the former professional footballer bent over the bottom freezer drawer of their family kitchen made us get a little hot under the collar.

But not because of the dreaded race against time to fix it before the food thaws out – it was the fact that David is on his hands and knees trying his best to fix it and he STILL manages to look hot whilst tackling sub-zero temperatures!

Victoria uploaded the snap to her Instagram which she captioned: ‘Thank goodness for @davidbeckham when the freezer brakes!! X’ (sic).

But with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 18, over in New York studying, and the other children – sons Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and daughter Harper, six – too young to help, David is having to be the man of the house (although their fancy freezer looks more like a wardrobe with it’s drawer runner bottom and wood panel front).

It’s unusual for us to see David at work like this; maybe VB wanted to show fans the amazing view of the garden she had from her kitchen window and David just happened to get in the way? Well, we’re over the moon that she decided to share the snap to give an insight into David’s all round talents.

But if, like us, you were expecting Becks to be wearing overalls, think again – he does his repairs in a pair of denim jeans and white t-shirt. And despite his t-shirt rising at the back, there’s not a builder’s bum in sight.

With David, 42, reportedly earning £42,000 a day, you’d think he’d be able to afford a qualified repair service to come out and fix the appliance. Or maybe he works as a handyman in his spare time?

Ooh, he can rummage through our drawers any day!