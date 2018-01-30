When can we move in?

Victoria Beckham is basically our favourite person on Instagram right now.

If she’s not sharing photos of her incredible fashion line, the mum of four is giving fans a glimpse into her picture-perfect family life with hubby David.

And over the weekend Vic was back at it again when she gave fans a sneak peek inside the kitchen of her luxurious London home reported to be worth £31.5million.

Taking to social media, the former Spice Girls star shared a video of her youngest son Cruz, 12, whipping up some pancakes at the Holland Park pad.

But while Cruz’s cooking skills were pretty impressive, we were more distracted by the incredible kitchen and dining area in the background.

The luxurious room features dark glossy cabinets, wooden flooring, and of course, a big wall-mounted telly.

There’s even a coffee machine estimated to cost around £2,700 on the side – wow!

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a look inside Beckingham Palace, as 42-year-old Vic and the rest of the family often share sweet photos from their beautiful home.

As seen in this adorable snap, the gorgeous dining room features lavish curtains and a large wooden table complete with stylish benches, which are clearly comfy enough for six-year-old Harper to take a nap on. AW!

And the family’s love of simplicity can also be seen in the airy and light hallway which features black and white tiles and a gorgeous stone staircase.

There’s also a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

Seriously, we would never leave the house if our front door opened into this…

And little Cruz has even showed off the Beckhams elegant (and immaculately clean) cream sofas – as he copied his mum’s famous ‘leg-in-the-air’ pose last year.

Obviously, the effortless style continues outside as we were treated to a snap of the family’s outdoor space last Halloween while 42-year-old David decked out the front of the house with a load of spooky decorations.

The Beckhams reportedly splashed out £8million on renovating their luxurious townhouse, which they bought in September 2013 and moved into three years later.

Inside the spectacular London pad, you can allegedly expect to find a gym, home cinema, wine cellar and indoor pool.

Oh to be a Beckham…