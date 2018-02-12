Fans have got questions about Alesha after this...

Alesha Dixon has got fans talking after many spotted something slightly odd in a new behind-the-scenes photo of the Britain’s Got Talent crew.

David Walliams posted several pictures of the judges having a laugh with presenters Ant and Dec on a private jet over the weekend but many followers were distracted by a black strap around Alesha’s ankle, with some joking that it resemblances an electronic tag worn by criminals.

Laughter. @bgt A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:08pm PST

‘Aliesha looks like she has a police 👮‍♀️ buddy tag on her ankle has been up to no good lol,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Looks like aleshas on tag’

And one added: ‘Why does @AleshaOfficial look like she’s wearing an electronic prison tag round her ankle?’

This prompted a typically LOLs response from David, who tweeted back: ‘Because she is.’

Alesha, 39, hasn’t responded to the comments but, as some fans have pointed out, the accessory is most likely a harmless strap from her shoe.

It certainly looks like Alesha, David and co were enjoying themselves after travelling the country for the Britain’s Got Talent live auditions.

In one snap the group pretend to be having a heated argument before giggling in another.

The gang also had a bit of a party over the weekend, with David uploading a cheeky video of himself dancing with Simon Cowell whilst Alesha was partnered by Amanda Holden.

Alesha has since revealed how much fun she’s had so far this series, having told her Twitter followers: ‘So proud to work on @BGT we have had a fabulous time & this year you are in for a treat!!! Too much talent!!! An incredible tour! Well done to all who auditioned’

It comes after the judges were caught up in a chaotic audition at the London Palladium last month when a plate-smashing routine went awry and resulted in a FIRE having to be put out on stage. Yikes.

We can’t wait to see what unfolds when BGT returns to our screens this spring.