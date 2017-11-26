The pair have officially announced their split.

If there’s one lady we can always count on for countless lol’s and pretty darn amazing washboard abs, it’s Davina McCall.

Having recently turned 50, the lady is simply killing it. Like, just *look* at that bod!

However, whilst Davina certainly manages to slay on a daily, the presenter has been forced to share a very heartfelt announcement regarding her marriage of 17-years.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Davina, who has been married to husband Matthew Robertson for almost twenty years, has confirmed she is now single following their split.

The mother-of-three has shared an official statement with The Daily Mail announcing her split from Matthew.

The very emotional statement reads, ‘I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated’.

See: ‘He’s always been my rock’: Davina McCall emotionally opens up about her dad’s battle with Alzheimer’s

Davina then adds, ‘Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time’.

We did it… Our kids were amazing , that was an epic hike!!! A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Aug 16, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

Whilst Davina has not detailed the ins-and-outs of the split, the lady has been sharing quite a few inspirational messages onto her social media during the recent months – which may hint at some of the reasoning behind her split from Matthew.

Most recently, Davina had shared a very inspirational quote onto her Instagram.

The post shares a message about taking chances to change. Tellingly, Davina had captioned the post with a message which reads: ‘I really know about this one… I have made so many mistakes in my life … but there is always a new day’.

Thank you @kayla_itsines for this 💕 . I really know about this one… I have made so many mistakes in my life … but there is always a new day 😊 A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Since the news of Davina’s split had come to press, many fans have been quick to share their messages of support to the lovely lady.

One user shares, ‘really sorry to hear your very sad news. Wish you both the best.

Love & hugs xxx’.

Another shares, ‘17 years, that’s a hard one. News like this always makes me unjustifiably sad. Can anyone make it anymore?’.

Another writes, ‘So heartbreaking news about @ThisisDavina and Matthew. Sending you both lots of love’.

Sending Davina, Matthew and family our very best wishes during this tricky time.