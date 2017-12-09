Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson: Is this the REAL reason they split?

The couple shocked fans last month by calling time on their long-standing marriage

After 17 years of marriage, Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson have called it quits, and it seems as though her career could have played a vital part in their split.

And a source close to the couple has exclusively revealed to Now that Davina is desperate to win Matthew back.

‘They both still love each other, but Matt has felt distant from Davina for a while. They’ve been spending a lot of time apart and Matt has begun to feel isolated and unloved,’ our insider confesses.

Understandably, as a successful presenter, Davina is bound to have a vast amount of work commitments, with the star, 50, admitting she’s stretched for time, saying, ‘I work full time and often long hours.’

It seems as if Matt, 49, was longing for more quality time with his wife. ‘He feels as though Davina has so much going on that their marriage has been knocked down on her list of priorities,’ our source reveals. ‘Matt’s begun to resent her and it’s taken its toll.’

But Davina previously revealed that Matt simply has no interest in her career, admitting, ‘He’s just not interested in my celebrity world. He refuses to engage with social media.’

Despite Davina putting on a brave face and still wearing her wedding ring, it’s thought behind her strong persona she is crumbling on the inside.

‘The split has broken Davina more than most people realise. She looks like her usual bubbly self, but behind closed doors her emotional walls are collapsing,’ our insider says.

Fans have expressed their concern for Davina after she previously shared a cryptic quote about getting on with the future. One fan wrote, ‘Keep your chin up,’ while another added, ‘Hope you’re OK.’

Davina and Matthew – who share three children, Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11 – have previously tried to save their marriage by going to couple’s counselling.

Davina admitted, ‘The counselling was brilliant and we wouldn’t hesitate to do it again. We have kids and we owe it to them. We’d go to the ends of the earth not to split up.’

It’s clear that their marriage problems haven’t healed, and with Christmas just around the corner, Davina is desperate to spend the festive season with her family – Matthew included.

‘Davina more than Matt is aware of the effect their split would have on their children. They will spend Christmas together, but it will be their last as a family,’ our source admits.

‘She will always love Matt, and she wants to work through their problems so that they can at least still be friends for the sake of the children.’