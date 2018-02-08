It's bloomin' freezing but poor Davina is suffering big time!

Poor woman! Davina McCall’s health is suffering with the recent freezing temperatures, as it’s causing her Raynaud’s disease to flair up.

In a later-deleted post, the 50-year-old TV presenter and fitness enthusiast uploaded a snap of her fingers turning white to her social media.

She captioned it ‘Raynauds’.

The medical condition causes some areas of your body, such as your fingers and toes, to feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress.

Smaller arteries that supply blood to your skin narrow, limiting blood circulation to affected areas (vasospasm). Eek!

Davina has previously battled the cold, when in 2016 she took part in a four-part show Life at the Extreme for ITV. The show saw her travel to Svalbard in the Arctic where she was in danger of face-to-face encounters with fierce polar bears.

It was physically one of her biggest challenges, but wearing the right equipment at -30 degrees kept her hand condition at bay.

She previously revealed, ‘With the ‘Cold’ episode I was sort of dreading it, because I am absolutely pants in the cold. I have this thing called Raynaud’s Disease, but actually I didn’t get it once out there because I was wearing really good gear.’

Meanwhile, she isn’t letting any health problems stop her from staying fit. Yes Davina!

We previously caught up with with the busy star – who announced in November that she had separated from husband Matthew Robertson after 17 years of marriage’ – to chat all things health and fitness…

‘I’m really excited about the DVD coming out. I did this one with a lady called Sarah Gorman, who I discovered through going to her brilliant classes,’ she said.

‘Since I’ve been working with her, my body has changed shape. The biggest change is my legs. I haven’t always been a big fan, but I love them at the moment.

‘A lot of the exercises on the DVD are about core strength. There’s also some cardio and even some dance moves.

‘It’s all set to really motivational music, which was important to me. I love that element. Music has such a huge impact on people’s lives.’

We’re tired already, but you go girl!

