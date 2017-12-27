Sending Davina some very big hugs right now.

Whist the festive season is all about quality family time with all your loved ones (and *plenty* of booze, obv), it’s fair to say it can sometimes get a lil’ overwhelming.

And that’s not because we love them any less.

Heck, Christmas is just v. intense. Right? Right.

And so, the lovely Davina McCall has taken to social media to address the fact that you don’t have to be at your happiest over the festive period.

Davina, who very sadly announced her split from husband of 17 years Matthew Roberts just over a month ago, has taken to Instagram to wish her fans a merry one – whilst also addressing that its okay to feel ‘loneliness’ over Christmas.

Speaking to her followers Christmas day, Davina had reached out to those who were feeling down over the festive period – telling her camera, ‘Hey everybody I just wanted to say a very happy Christmas… I also want to say happy Christmas to anyone who is feeling a bit lonely. I think it’s one of those days isn’t it?’.

Appearing visibly emotional, the mother-of-three then continued: ‘Sometimes even when you’re in a really huge group of people it’s possible to feel lonely or if you’ve lost somebody that you really care about and this is your first Christmas without them or if you couldn’t get home to your family’.

Davina then signed off the very moving clip by telling audiences that she was ‘sending everybody a great big Christmassy hug’.

Fans have been quick to comment on the very emotional footage with messages of support for newly-single Davina, with replies reading comments such as: ‘Thank-you for those kind comforting words. Huge hug back to you. Wishing you good times & lots of love for 2018. Stay strong’ and ‘Massive hugs to you at a difficult time stay strong’.

Sending Davina and her family our very best over the Crimbo period and into the new year! Tweet us your thoughts @CelebsNow