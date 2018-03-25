The happy news comes after a difficult week for the presenter...

According to reports, Declan Donnelly is expecting his very first baby with his wife of three years, Ali Astall. AWW!

The Sun has reported the news, revealing that the couple had been trying for a while.

A source allegedly told them, ‘They are both absolutely delighted to be expecting – especially as they have been trying for some time.’

So cute!

Dec, 42, and Ali, 40, – who is Dec’s longtime manager, began dating in 2013. In November 2014, the adorable couple announced that they were engaged. The pair were then married on 1st August 2015, at St. Michael’s Church in Newcastle. And Ant McPartlin was of course his bud’s best man at the ceremony.

The happy news however comes after a difficult week for the couple – following Ant’s arrest for drink-driving and his return to rehab.

Dec also announced the news that he’d be presenting for the first time without his TV partner next week, as Saturday Night Takeaway returns to screens. The most recent episode of the show was cancelled.

The star revealed the news in a statement. He said, ‘Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration, we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.’

Declan Donnelly will return to Saturday Night Takeaway next week, to present the show alone for the first time ever.

However, it seems that Ali and Dec are determined to celebrate their exciting announcement – despite everything that’s going on.

A source allegedly told The Sun, ‘This has come at a difficult time for them both, given everything that Ant is now going through and the pressure that has put on Dec in the past week,

‘But their priority now is their baby and an experience that they see as the best of their lives.’

Dec and Ali have not yet confirmed the news personally.

But fans obviously couldn’t wait to send their well-wishes to the expectant parents, taking to social media to congratulate them.

One wrote, ‘Yay, so pleased for them x’

While another said, ‘Congratulations on your wonderful news Dec. So happy for you both x’

A third fan agreed, writing, ‘Congratulations to such a lovely couple. They are gonna be fab parents . And I’m sure Uncle Ant will be over the moon for them.☺’

HUGE congratulations guys!