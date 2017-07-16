Ant is reported to be taking a year out after his battle with drugs and alcohol

Following the news that telly favourite, Ant McPartlin had checked into rehab to battle his addiction problems, rumours have been swirling as to whether Declan Donnelly would be presenting alone for the new season of I’m A Celeb.

But after reports last weekend suggested Holly Willoughby was first choice to step in later this year, now Dec has told friends he ‘would never’ host the show without his best pal.

‘Dec wouldn’t work on screen without Ant on any major show and he has said the last thing he would do is go to Australia without him,’ a source told The Mirror.

‘To say he would consider working with Holly was ridiculous. He is a good friend of hers but he would not do that to Ant.

‘Ant and Dec are a team with a huge emotional bond, they are like brothers and and Dec will only be hosting I’m A Celebrity with Ant by his side.

‘They’ve got months yet to sort things out and the hope is that Ant will bounce back with another hit series of I’m A Celebrity and they will move on from this chapter in their career.’

Dec’s response comes after a source previously told the Daily Star that 36-year-old Holly is the ‘number one choice’ to replace Ant during his down time, claiming: ‘She’s wholesome, fun and has the experience needed to pull off the comedy links expected of the presenters.’

However, the This Morning presenter’s reps have since strongly denied the rumours.

Forty-one-year-old, Ant is currently in rehab where he is receiving treatment for his addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol as well as depression.

The Geordie presenter emotionally announced last month that he was determined to get well again, stating: ‘The first step is to admit to yourself you need help.

‘I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.’

Here’s hoping Ant receives all the help he needs!