This is one cute couple...

Declan Donnelly – one half of everyone’s favourite presenting duo Ant & Dec – married Ali Astall two years ago.

And of course Dec has celebrated his anniversary by sharing a very sweet snap of the couple.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘I’m not ashamed!’ Pregnant Danielle Lloyd HITS BACK with no make-up selfie after cruel trolls call her skin ‘dirty’

Dec took to his and Ant’s joint Instagram account to share a picture of the couple on their big day.

Thank you for all the lovely anniversary messages for me and Mrs D, we really appreciate them. We can't believe this was 2 years ago today. Such happy memories. Big ❤️. D #happy #wedding #anniversary #love A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddecofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Dec wrote: ‘Thank you for all the lovely anniversary messages for me and Mrs D, we really appreciate them. We can’t believe this was 2 years ago today. Such happy memories. Big (love). D #happy #wedding #anniversary #love’

Dec and Ali wed on August 1 at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Elswick.

The couple had worked together for 10 years, before finally becoming romantically involved.

Fans of the star joined in the celebrations and shared their well wishes for the happy couple.

‘Well done guys, it just falls away the time, but the memories come back always. Congratulations,’ a user wrote.

Another said: ‘Wow how time flies.. Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs D.. ‘

Whilst a third added: ‘Congratulations..and many more.. have a good feeling about you twoxxx’

Dec’s partner in crime, Ant McPartlin was checked into rehab in June following an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol abuse.

And several of the presenters’ followers were wishing the Geordie gent all the best with his recovery.

One fan said: ‘Big love to Ant and Lisa also, hope you’re all doing ok x’

A second added: ‘Awww what a beautiful picture happy anniversary Mr and Mrs D! love to Ant too! Hope he’s on the mend! X’

With I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here set to return to our screens very soon, Dec has cleared up any speculation that he would be presenting without Ant.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Dec wouldn’t work on screen without Ant on any major show and he has said the last thing he would do is go to Australia without him.’

Well, that’s that then.

Happy Anniversary to Dec and Ali!