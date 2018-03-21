Dec has spoken out about the situation

Declan Donnelly has emotionally broken his silence on Ant McPartlin and what the future holds for their TV plans.

The presenter took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that, whilst this weekend’s episode has been cancelled, the rest of this Saturday Night Takeaway series WILL go ahead – though he admits he never expected to be doing it without Ant.

‘Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead,’ Dec, 42, wrote in his message.

‘We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.

‘Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x’

Meanwhile ITV have seemingly confirmed that Dec will present the show by himself, having tweeted: ‘ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.’

Dec has received many messages of support since announcing the news.

‘sure this was a very tough decision. Such admiration for you Dec not easy for you I’m sure,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Tough decision but the right one I think. Looking forward to the last 2 shows’

And one added: ‘Dec, that’s totally amazing, you can do it’

Ant, 42, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday following a car crash in London involving three vehicles.

It’s since been announced that the presenter will take a break from TV and return to rehab, having previously sought treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

After this news was revealed many fans called for Ant to be replaced by a famous name such as Scarlett Moffatt, Stephen Mulhern or Cat Deeley should Saturday Night Takeaway return.

But it sounds like Dec might be presenting alone for the first time ever.