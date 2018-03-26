The exciting announcement comes after one of the toughest weeks Ant and Dec have ever faced

After a week of sadness and heartbreaking decisions, Declan Donnelly shined a bright light on the future by confirming that he and wife Ali Astall were expecting a baby.

The news broke on Sunday 26th but Dec, 42, was quick to announce that the news was spot on with this touching Instagram post of Ali, 40, and himself holding hands on their wedding day.

The post said: ‘Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it ❤️ D x’

In just 10 hours it racked nearly half a million likes and thousands of messages of congratulations for him and talent-manager Ali but also hundreds of comments supporting him and Ant too.

One fan commented: ‘Well done Dec. We are all behind u and Ant. News of a baby is fab.’ While others added: ‘This is the best news,’ and ‘Fab news for you both Dec I’m thrilled ! Ant I’m sure is as excited as you both are this could be a focus for him to get well & get back with you his best friend . Love to you & Ali xx’

This is certainly some much needed good news following the week Dec has faced. Seven days prior to his baby-news announcement his best friend and co-host Ant McPartlin was arrested after being involved in a car crash in South West London. He was charged with drink driving.

Following the incident Ant’s spokesman announced that he was heading back to rehab and was taking a step back from the spotlight. ITV and Dec then decided to cancel one night of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway with Dec heading back to take the reigns for the final two shows alone.

It is reported that Ali is thought to have fell ­pregnant shortly after Dec left the jungle in December following the last series of I’m A Celebrity so will be due in the Autumn.

Congratulations Dec and Ali. Sending you so much love.