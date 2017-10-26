This is hilarious!

Denise Welch has never been shy when it comes to sharing on social media.

Which is why we shouldn’t really be surprised by the former Loose Women presenter’s latest hilarious Instagram video – which sees Denise dancing around in her bikini!

The telly star clearly couldn’t contain her excitement when her rock star son, Matt Healy‘s band was played on the radio.

So she did what every other proud mum would do and decided to break into dance while wearing just a blue bikini.

Sharing a clip of her best moves on Instagram, the 59-year-old can be seen jumping around and waving her hands to The 1975’s track, The Sound as she swings her beach towel on the floor.

‘When your son’s song comes on in LA at Auntie Nicks’ pool!!!’ she wrote next to the funny vid.

Side note: how insane does Denise’s bod look?!

A post shared by Denise Townley (@denise_welch) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

And the star’s 16.2k followers were quick to praise her, as one wrote: ‘Looking fab in a @denise_welch …fab dancing!!! To a cracking band #1975 #proudmama’.

Another said: ‘Go girl! You’re looking fab! Such an inspiration x’, and a third wrote: ‘You look with great joy and good energy’.

While a fourth added: ‘You’re so beautiful xx and you’re a great mum x’.

Denise is clearly proud of her amazing figure as the mum-of-two has recently spoken out about feeling confident in her skin no matter what age she is.

Talking to the Yorkshire Post, the former Coronation Street actress said: ‘I’m very much a person for posting bikini pictures and saying look, it doesn’t matter that you’ve got a wobbly tummy and stuff.

‘I think I don’t look too bad for my age, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t wear a bikini!’

The star added: ‘It’s to instill body confidence in women, particularly, who are very down on themselves.’

Too right, Denise! And you’re looking great.