‘We miss you’: Heartbroken Dermot O’Leary shares an emotional tribute to his cat Silver after he passes away

'We miss you terribly'...

TAGS:

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary is the cheeky chappy we always want to bring in our Saturday night with, and the presenter has now revealed some sad news.

Dermot took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his pet cat had sadly passed away.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘He was my best friend’: Heartbroken Ashleigh Butler breaks down in tears on This Morning following Pudsey the dog’s death

The 44-year-old announced the news in a very touching Instagram post, the caption reads: ‘Had to finally say goodbye to our little Italian boy Silver today.’

‘He bravely fought on for 7 months against a horrible heart condition (originally given days to live back in December.) One tough little Puglia paisano cat!’

Had to finally say goodbye to our little Italian boy Silver today. He bravely fought on for 7 months against a horrible heart condition (originally given days to live back in December.) One tough little Puglia paisano cat! No words can begin to describe what a massive heart shaped hole he leaves in our lives. He made our house a home, made us better people, and won the hearts of all that met him. He gave & received unconditional love, and was genuinely the most dog like cat we've ever met. He was only 4. And in our minds, that means he's joined the 27 club- in cat years. He lived up to the mantra… live fast and die young. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful for the stray kitten which came into our lives. From the moment he came into the world in an olive grove in Puglia, (Dee actually helped deliver him, in a deft piece of cat midwifery) to his last breath holding onto his mama- he was a wonderful friend, companion & cuddle giver, and you couldn't have wished for a more human like cat. Smart, funny, intuitive, with a model looks & a killer blue steel. Born, raised and went to sleep in his mama's arms. You couldn't have wished for a more dignified & serene passing. Rest easy little prince, we miss you terribly. Snooze & play on the laps of those who we followed, and know we'll be rubbing that brilliant white belly, and massaging those beautiful pink paws, further on up the road. Special thanks to Fran, @franowen9271 Kate, @katehsheard Chantelle & all at 'The Village Vets' who kept that engine going for as long as they could. But some hearts are just too big to be here too long. Love you forever little man, Your Mama, Papa & sister Toto xxx

A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) on

In the moving tribute Dermot adds: ‘As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful for the stray kitten which came into our lives. ‘

‘Rest easy little prince, we miss you terribly. Snooze & play on the laps of those who we followed, and know we’ll be rubbing that brilliant white belly, and massaging those beautiful pink paws, further on up the road.’

‘Love you forever little man, Your Mama, Papa & sister Toto xxx’

The presenter’s followers were clearly moved by the message with several quick to share their condolences.

One user said: ‘Aww almost cried after reading that 🙁 sorry for you guys ! Have a dog I adore and can’t even think of how it feels to say goodbye.’

Paisano

A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) on

A second added: ‘So sorry to hear dermot! It’s so sad when they pass, it’s like loosing a family member RIP Silver.’

Whilst a third wrote: ‘I’m so so sorry to hear this news Dermot and Dee, he was clearly such a lovely lovely cat. I’m thinking of you both and he lives on in your book Dermot – a fitting and loving tribute xxx’

Silver the cat was a regular feature on Dermot’s Instagram and we’re he will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts are with Dermot and his family.