'We miss you terribly'...

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary is the cheeky chappy we always want to bring in our Saturday night with, and the presenter has now revealed some sad news.

Dermot took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his pet cat had sadly passed away.

The 44-year-old announced the news in a very touching Instagram post, the caption reads: ‘Had to finally say goodbye to our little Italian boy Silver today.’

‘He bravely fought on for 7 months against a horrible heart condition (originally given days to live back in December.) One tough little Puglia paisano cat!’

In the moving tribute Dermot adds: ‘As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful for the stray kitten which came into our lives. ‘

‘Rest easy little prince, we miss you terribly. Snooze & play on the laps of those who we followed, and know we’ll be rubbing that brilliant white belly, and massaging those beautiful pink paws, further on up the road.’

‘Love you forever little man, Your Mama, Papa & sister Toto xxx’

The presenter’s followers were clearly moved by the message with several quick to share their condolences.

One user said: ‘Aww almost cried after reading that 🙁 sorry for you guys ! Have a dog I adore and can’t even think of how it feels to say goodbye.’

A second added: ‘So sorry to hear dermot! It’s so sad when they pass, it’s like loosing a family member RIP Silver.’

Whilst a third wrote: ‘I’m so so sorry to hear this news Dermot and Dee, he was clearly such a lovely lovely cat. I’m thinking of you both and he lives on in your book Dermot – a fitting and loving tribute xxx’

Silver the cat was a regular feature on Dermot’s Instagram and we’re he will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts are with Dermot and his family.