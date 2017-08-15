Naughty naughty, J Biebs.
As the summer begins to close, bringing with it rain and a fading tan (even if it fake, *ahem*), it can be easy to loose sights of whats important in life.
E.g: day time bevvies, doing absolutely NADA on the beach and free-styling the lyrics to Despacito.
(Kinda like what Justin Bieber did when he replaced the lyrics with words such as ‘Dorito’ and ‘Mojito and managed to offend an entire culture).
And so, as we return to the realities of the English winter, it’s probably time we *actually* learn the true meaning of the song of the summer…
Ain’t that right, Biebs?!
And, in case you’re not fluent in Luis Fonsi’s mother tongue of Spanish, fear not- as we’ve done the hard stuff for you, translating the entire song and finding himself pretty creeped out in the process…
Oh, you didn’t know we were bilingual?!
The song translates to a range of pretty NSFW meanings, so prepare to feel kinda weird about your mum singing along to the radio…
The first verse (after J Biebs’ bit), goes a lil’ something like this:
And, in comparison to the rest of the song, *this* bit is the most PG of the lot. The chorus then translates to:
‘I wanna see you dance
We’ve decided we’d very much like our ‘danger zones’ left alone please and thank-you, Luis.
The next verse is:
‘If I ask you for a kiss , come give it to me
Then the chorus repeats a couple of times, until the song ends.
New drinking game? Singing Despacito in English along with the song- every time you finish a verse you have to take a shot for managing not to cringe your life away.
Whose ready?!