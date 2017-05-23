Did these girls get pregnant because of 'teatox' drinks?

It’s the drink that claims to flush your system of toxins and help you achieve a flat stomach. But while there’s no evidence that detox tea drinks (also know as ‘teatox’ drinks) don’t aid weight loss, there’s a suggestion that users could end up with a lot more than they bargained for…

Reality stars in particular often plug various brans of the drinks on social media. Cara De La Hoyde, Ferne McCann and Stephanie Davis are just three of the celebs who have done so. And what do they have in common? They’ve all fallen pregnant unexpectedly while claiming to be using the drinks as an aid to weight loss.

And, whilst all there’s no question that all three girls welcomed their pregnancies with excitement, could consumption of the detox teams have caused them to fall pregnant?

It was this question that prompted Now to investigate the issue further – and you can read the eye-opening results in this week’s issue of the magazine.

Speaking about the issue, our editor-in-chief Mark Frith said: ‘These three celebs have all promoted the drinks on their social media and, while claiming to be using these drinks, have all fallen pregnant unexpectedly – although they have each clearly expressed the news was welcomed with excitement.

‘Detox drinks are a trend amongst young women so Now thinks it’s really important that women who decide to use these drinks are aware of the effect they can have on the contraceptive pill.The Now team have raised its concerns with the ASA, the FSA and the MHRA.”

