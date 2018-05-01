Looks like things could get frosty between the pair

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood‘s rocky relationship was well documented on last year’s series of Love Island.

But their turbulent relationship came to a very dramatic end on their reality TV show Chris and Olivia: Crackin On.

And, now it looks like things are less than friendly between the pair as Chris has claimed that Olivia may have been cheating on him throughout their entire eight month relationship, with her former flame Bradley Dack.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Katie Price’s husband Kieran Hayler spends cute father-daughter day with Bunny – but did you spot THIS?

‘I don’t know [if she cheated on me], and that’s the worst thing. I’d like to know,’ Chris confessed. ‘She might not ever have left [Bradley]. She might have been with him for the eight months she was with me.’

Chris’ shock claim comes weeks after Olivia reunited with her ex Bradley. Speaking of her relationship she admitted: ‘Brad and I are still seeing how things go, and there still isn’t an official label on us at the moment.’

In the same interview with new! magazine, Chris also opened up about how he feels about Liv rekindling with her former flame.

‘I was hurt and it’s not nice to see. But I blame myself for being naive in the relationship,’ he confessed. ‘I refused to pay attention to reoccurring signs with her ex, so I essentially mugged myself off.’

The couple came to blows in their relationship, as Olivia sent messages to ex footballer Bradley while she was with Chris – which she claims was an excuse for him to end their romance.

But, even though Liv claims her and Bradley are seeing how things go, it looks like things are going great as she’s even got a tribute tattoo for her man inked on her wrist. The tattoo displays Bradley’s football shirt number 23. Aww!

Hopefully these exes will kiss and make-up sooner rather than later.