There was something noticeably different about North Kardashian-West's 4th birthday cake - have you spotted what it is?

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian-West and her daughter North enjoy to bake together, having previously rustled up some sweet cookie treats in the kitchen during their social media documented ‘playdates’ but did Kim bake her daughter’s latest birthday cake?

Let’s take a look at the clues…

When we saw her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instastory snap of the cute toddler waiting to blow out the candles on her fourth birthday cake we noticed that there was something different about the cake this year – it was somewhat scaled down.

In previous years – when North celebrated her first birthday – her mum threw her a Coachella-themed bash complete with a tie-dye effect three tiered cake.

For her second birthday North was whisked off to Disneyland, where she had a Minnie Mouse-shaped character cake that was bigger than the tot herself.

Her third birthday celebrations were held as a joint Disney-themed party with her cousin Penelope Disick but North each still had their own personalised three-tier princess cake of the Little Mermaid.

Those matching cakes appeared to have been made by Hansen’s, the Kardashian family’s go-to bakers of choice even though earlier that week Kim tweeted that she was looking for a new cake maker and wrote: “Ok guys my family is looking for a new bakery. What are the yummiest cake spots in la that makes amazing cakes & cupcakes?”

It must be hard coming up with a different birthday cake idea for a toddler who has everything but you must admit that the latest creation – a single square shaped cake trimmed with purple icing and sprinkles plus two miniature character figurines – fell short of the expected ‘wow’ factor for a family where money is no object.

But having said that, after the horrendous robbery ordeal that Kim went through in Paris last year, Kim’s focus on everything she has done since has been less ‘show-off’ and more focused on family time with her two children – including one-year-old son Saint – and husband Kanye West.

Which brings us to question whether Kim – or another member of the Kardashian clan – actually baked and decorated the cake themselves? Especially with the added personal touch of North’s usual cookie coating of choice – icing and sprinkles.

Whoever baked it, whilst it might not be in keeping with the previous birthday extravagant purchases, it’s the thought that counts, right?

And you must admit, nothing is as scrummy as something that’s homemade…