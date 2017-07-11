The Islander is planning to go under the knife

Love Island star Jessica Shears has gained lots of admirers following her stint on the show but surprisingly she’s admitted there’s something she’s desperate to change about her body.

The glamour model received cruel comments about her ‘weird’ boobs online and is now planning to have SURGERY to have them reduced after being left unhappy with her first enhancement carried out a few years ago.

‘Yes, I had my boobs done when I was 20 or 21, but I didn’t make a very well-advised decision about them,’ says Jess, 24.

‘They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced.

‘I’ve found a surgeon, it’s just figuring out when I can fit it in, and exactly what I want done.’

Jess thinks she shouldn’t have chosen such large implants during her first procedure and claims it’s left her with several issues.

‘They’re way too big,’ the former Islander tells OK! magazine. ‘I had 120cc implants, which is huge. I shouldn’t have got that big on a implant over the muscle at such a young age.

‘I’ve got rippling and what they call bottoming out, which is when the implant is too heavy for the skin.’

Despite her concerns about her bod, Jess is enjoying life outside of the villa and is happy to be reunited with Dom Lever.

The couple insist that all is fine between them following rumours that Jess slept with Mike Thalassitis when she was axed from the show at the same time as him, though she has always denied the speculation.

In fact they’re already planning to move in together, with Jess revealing on Sunday night’s edition of spin-off show Aftersun: ‘Both of us are really sure.

‘We’ve never felt like this before, we’ve gone every test any relationship would ever get and we have conquered it so far.’

Surgery, setting up home… Jess has certainly got some big plans in store!