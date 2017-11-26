Ferne has allegedly told Arthur that is the final time he will see the pair of them.

Since welcoming her little baby girl Sunday into the world, it’s fair to say Ferne McCann has become *major* mum goals.

Like, c’mon… imagine being this cool whilst simultaneously suffering from major sleep deprivation.

However, as much as Ferne is slaying the new-mum game, the former TOWIE lady has certainly not had an easy ride – with the father of her child, ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, having been caught up in a great deal of trouble with the law.

Arthur has been found guilty after a nightclub attack involving a corrosive substance had left 22 people injured back in April of this year.

Ferne has now revealed that she had made the very difficult decision to take two-week-old Sunday to visit her father in jail – and for one very important reason.

Speaking to the Sunday People, 27-year-old Ferne shares: ‘I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me. This was because I am very angry about what has happened and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say’.

The mother-of-one then adds, ‘I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on’.

Speaking of the attack, Ferne then added: ‘I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear’.

The Essex lady then explained, ‘It was a difficult decision to take Sunday into that environment but I felt I needed to confront him about a number of things, which I have now done’.

According to a source, this will be the last time Arthur will see his daughter – as Ferne had allegedly told her Ex that he would not take part in their childs life.

The source alleges that Ferne had ‘showed him his child and said that he would never see her again. That he had caused so much pain and that he was missing out on a life with baby Sunday’.

The source then adds, ‘It was a heartbreaking meeting but Ferne needed to get closure’.

