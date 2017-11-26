Discover where the couples of Love Island are now!

We take a look back at our favourite steamy reality show and see where the couples are these days...

Ever wondered what happened to some of your favourite Love Island couples, well wonder no more as we’ve discovered exactly what they’re up to now…

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

It was love at first sight for glamour model Hannah and Essex boy Jon when they coupled up on the first day of the 2015 series.

Jon left everyone shocked when he popped the question inside the villa and, even more surprisingly, she said yes! The couple called off the wedding in October the same year.

Hannah is now loved up with a new man, while Jon is a regular on our screens in TOWIE.

Sophie Grandon and Tom Powell

Their relationship had its share of ups and downs – including bisexual Sophie coupling up with Katie Salmon while she was still in a relationship with Tom, after he was booted off the show – but they persevered with their romance.

The couple enjoyed a few months of bliss before having a very public separation on Twitter, with cheating accusations thrown around.

They didn’t reunite and while Tom appears to be single, Sophie is loved up with Ashley Ienco, who also appeared in the 2016 series.

Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton

Rykard won over the nation when he walked off the show (after getting with both Malin Andersson and Olivia Buckland, the cheeky thing).

He stormed off after love interest Rachel was booted off by the public, declaring he’d found ‘the one’.

And it seems like Rykard did the right thing, as the couple are still together. Rykard is currently appearing on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender, while girlfriend Rachel works as a nurse.

Josh Ritchie and Lauren Richardson

Despite no love connection between the pair, Josh and Lauren (you know, the girl who was linked to Zayn Malik in Thailand) became the ultimate friendship goals, having each other’s back throughout the series – and we loved them so much they finished third place.

After the villa Lauren steered clear of the limelight, while Josh went onto MTV’s Ex on the Beach and sadly his love hopes weren’t much better there.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

When Jess swiped hunky Dom from Montana Brown, we weren’t sure if the couple would last.

And when Jess was dropped from the island in a shock dumping alongside Mike Thalassitis, viewers questioned if the pair could survive. But it seems they’re stronger than we thought.

Staying together despite accusations that Jess slept with Mike after the show, they have recently announced their engagement.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas

Their feisty love affair caused a lot of arguments within the 2016 villa, but after Scott’s romantic gesture of asking Kady to be his girlfriend by, er, spelling it out with some beach towels on the lawn, the couple were better than ever.

They seemed to split in August this year after unfollowing each other on social media, but reunited shortly after.

Things now seem to be off again, with the couple admitting they needed ‘time out’. We can barely keep up…

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

When Jonny Mitchell broke Camilla’s heart in this year’s series, Jamie really was the perfect knight in shining armour for our Cam.

The pair hit it off with their love of books and intellectual banter. After leaving the show, they shunned several business deals and decided to volunteer overseas instead.

Since returning home from their adventures, ‘Jamilla’ are still very much a thing. They’re one of Love Island’s more unusual couples, and we love them for it.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Their relationship played a huge part in series three of the show, with several claiming that their rocky relationship wouldn’t work because of their constant bickering.

But the couple slowly but surely won over viewers and came in third place. They’ve since overcome several hurdles, with cheating rumours, baby accusations and that texting feud with Katie Price, but despite it all they’re still together.

Although we’re still not sure Ms Price is a big fan…

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

They were crowned Love Island champions this year after making it through a whole heap of drama inside the villa – Kem kissing Chyna Ellis to name just one.

And now the couple are going from strength to strength, with their own business ventures keeping them busy. However, they still find time for each other and Kem even spoiled Amber with a trip to Dubai for her 21st birthday.

He’ll be returning to our screens in the new series of Dancing on Ice… we’re sure Amber will be watching in the audience!

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

After winning series two in 2016, the couple have become fully-fledged celebs. Once the show ended, the lovebirds moved in together and even appeared on TOWIE.

But early this year, the cracks began to show and they were spotted having a very public row on holiday.

Despite kissing and making up, they called it quits in April. However, Cara announced that they were expecting a baby in May, and with a string of romantic dates since and her due date fast approaching, it looks like these two could soon be back together.

Alex Beattie and Montana Brown

Everyone cheered when hunky Alex entered the villa his year, and the star only had eyes for straight-talking Montana.

The couple instantly hit it off and when they shared more than a kiss, Mon’s smile was super glued to her face.

The pair narrowly missed out on the final and despite dating for a short time after the show, they called it quits, saying that making their relationship work on the outside was tough.

But it looks like things have turned sour as Alex declared he would NEVER get back with Mon. Awks!

Emma-Jane Woodhams and Terry Walsh

This pair got off to a tricky start when Terry shacked up with new girl Emma as soon as girlfriend Malin Andersson was booted off the show.

And despite the couple facing a lot of backlash for their relationship – and that controversial on-screen romp – they proved their haters wrong and continued to date for a further eight months before sadly ending things.

Now, Emma is pregnant with her first child with her former childhood sweetheart, meanwhile Terry still appears to be living the high life, if his Instagram account is anything to go by.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

When Alex bedded Zara ‘Miss GB’ Holland in the villa last year, we didn’t think he’d be finding love with anyone else – but he went on to fall for Olivia.

Alex and Olivia made it to second place in the show and Alex proposed in December.

Alongside planning their 2018 nuptials, the couple are renovating their new house, which they’re preparing to move into.

It looks like they’re really in it for the long haul.