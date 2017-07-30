Our kind thoughts are with the Diversity boys during this incredibly difficult time.

In an incredibly harrowing turn of events, Robert Anker of the dance group Diversity has passed away aged just 27.

Former Diversity member Rob, who rose to fame alongside his dance group after winning the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent, is understood to have passed after a fatal car accident in Canada.

Following local Canadian reports citing the accident, a Foreign Office spokesman has confirmed that a fatality has taken place in the country.

Whilst it is yet to be officially confirmed by authorities that Rob was involved in this particular accident, the statement reads: ‘We are aware of the death of a British man in Canada. We are providing assistance to his family at this sad time’.

However, Rob’s passing has been very sadly confirmed by the official Diversity Twitter page.

The account has shared a Tweet which reads: ‘A former member of our group has tragically passed away. He inspired so many with his talent and was taken far too soon. R.I.P Rob’.

Many fans have been quick to comment messages of support and condolences for the grieving group, with replies reading messages such as ‘Rip rob! Such a talent loss! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends’ and ‘I’m so sorry for your loss, thinking of you all. RIP Rob’.

Following the incredibly sad news, Rob’s cousin Rochelle Hanson has set up a Just Giving page to help pay for Rob’s funeral costs.

As Rob had moved to Canada to live with his wife Cyndi, whom he married in September of last year, the family are hoping to ‘raise funds for his family to be able to cover… their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada’.

For more information on how you can help Rob’s family, head over *here* to his Just Giving page.

Our kind thoughts and condolences are with Rob’s friends, family and his Diversity boys during this incredibly difficult time.

