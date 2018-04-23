Will it be royal blue or baby pink?

Get ready to pop the champers open tonight as Royal baby number three is on the way! Reports are emerging that Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has gone to hospital and is in the early stages of labour.

The 36-year- old has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London – the same hospital where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and no doubt, Prince William is by her side.

The couple announced they were expecting baby number three last September.

Unfortunately, like her two previous pregnancies, they had to go public with the news before she had reached the 12-week stage because she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.

In October, the palace said the baby was due in April. Her actual due date has never been confirmed and it is understood that the Duke and Duchess do not know the sex of the baby.

But the bookies are leaning towards another girl with the odds going in favour.

As for names, Alice, Arthur and Victoria had been the previous favourites for the couple’s baby.

But these were replaced by Mary, who shot in from 16/1 to as short as 3/1.

A common name amongst royals, Mary is one of the Queen’s middle names and also her grandmother’s name. Alice is now 6/1 with Victoria 8/1 and Elizabeth 12/1.

Albert, Arthur and Fred or Frederick rate as the favourite boys’ names, all listed at 14/1 with William Hill.

Fans of the royal couple have been camping at St Mary’s since last week in anticipation of the newest HRH addition.

So, hopefully, all being well, we will be able to see the new little bundle either today or tomorrow.

Kate and Wills won’t have to wait long for a day off from baby duties though, as Prince Harry’s up coming nuptials to Meghan Markle are just around the corner.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s uncle is saying his ‘I do’s’ on 19 May in Windsor.

