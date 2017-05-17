‘Bring back Ronnie!’ EastEnders fans freak out as Samantha Womack reunites with former cast-mate

This picture is seriously adorable

We’re not sure anybody’s quite over the idea that Ronnie Mitchell and Roxy Mitchell are never coming back to Albert Square.

After their VERY dramatic death on New Years Day, the EastEnders sisters may have been gone for a whole five months, but their sudden departure has still got us like…

So when former star, Samantha Womack was reunited with her on-screen mum, Glynis Barber on Tuesday – it’s fair to say fans got just a little bit excited about it.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

As Sam – aka Ronnie – took to the stage for her new role as Morticia Addams in the Addams Family musical, Glynis – who played Ronnie and Roxy’s mum Glenda – cheered on her former co-star from the audience.

And showing her support for the actress, Glynis took to Twitter after the show to share a sweet selfie with the former soap star, writing: ‘My girl did good! @ Sam_Womack was a brilliant, funny # sexymorticia # tango # theadamsfamily.’

More: ‘It’s my hen do!’ Jacqueline Jossa throws BIG EastEnders bash ahead of Dan Osborne wedding

Before adding: ‘Great show & performances all round’.

How sweet is that?

And obviously fans of the show were quick to comment on the adorable post, longing for the stars to rejoin the BBC show.

One follower wrote: ‘Miss you both not being on # EastEnders. Ronnie shouldn’t have been killed off.’

Another commented: ‘How brill..I’m starting a campaign, Bring back Barber and Womack.’

While a third added: ‘OMFG, looking amazing both of you!! Can’t wait to go X’, and a fourth said: ‘Great photo of you both!! Really looking forward to seeing it myself. Sam is the perfect Morticia x she’s # amaze.’



And this isn’t the first time Samantha has caused a social media storm, after the star debuted a completely different look last month for her new role.

Long gone are her blonde locks and baggy shirts, as the 44-year-old donned a dark wig and a seriously feisty pout.

‘Mmmmmmmm Morticia feeling Sassy’, she captioned the cheeky shot alongside a purple devil emoji – which obviously went down VERY well with her 247k followers.

And we’re loving the new look, Sam!