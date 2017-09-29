Get ready to do some serious AW'ing

Jacqueline Jossa has melted all our hearts after sharing some adorable unseen photos ahead of her wedding to Dan Osborne.

The EastEnders actress – who tied the knot with former TOWIE star Dan in June – can be seen breaking down in tears in the heartwarming pics as she chose her wedding dress alongside two-year-old daughter Ella.

In the first snap, Ella can be seen watching on as Jacqueline admires her stunning white gown in the mirror.

While Jacqueline looks amazing in the elegant dress, her little ‘un is nothing short of adorable as she plays with the draping veil and train.

Gushing about the moment she tried on her dream dress, the 24-year-old star wrote: ‘Way back when I found my wedding dress and just knew this was the one!!

‘My Ella helped me and it was the first one she took any notice of. I cried and had “the moment” ooo take me back’.

In another sweet mother-daughter moment, Jacqueline is seen hugging the tot while overcome with emotion in the laced wedding dress.

Next to the heartwarming image, the star simply wrote two love hearts.

And her 1.1million followers were quick to react to the pic, with one writing: ‘This picture made me cry, such a beautiful photo xx’.

Another said: ‘What a fabulous photo of beautiful Mummy & daughter’.

While a third added: ‘Literally have tears in my eyes myself! Hope to have this with my little girl one day #beautiful’.

Jacqueline – who plays Lauren Branning on the BBC’s EastEnders – married reality star Dan in a fairytale ceremony in front of family and friends almost three months ago.

The pair have one daughter together, Ella, 2, and Dan has three-and-a-half year old Teddy from a previous relationship.

