Former EastEnders star, Laila Morse – aka Big Mo – has gone an thrown some MAJOR shade at the soap after claiming it’s no longer fun.

Laila played Kat Slater‘s loveable grandma, Mo Harris for a whole 16 years before she was written out of the show last year.

But while she says she looks back fondly on her time in Albert Square, now the 71-year-old has hit out at the BBC show, saying it’s lost all it’s humour since the arrival of new boss Sean O’Connor in June last year.

‘I still watch ­’EastEnders’, but it feels like all fun has gone,’ Laila told The Sun.



‘It used to make people laugh. It’s not like that ­any more. It’s just not got the kick in it that it used to have.’