It's a big week for the soap...

We still can’t get over the fact that Tamzin Outhwaite – aka Melanie Owen – is making a HUGE comeback to EastEnders. How epic is that going to be?

But now the bosses over at the Beeb have given us even more exciting news, as a member of legendary 90s band S Club 7 is also set to join The Square.

Yup, Hannah Spearritt is going to be brushing up on her cockney rhyming slang as she gets ready to join the Taylor family as Karen Taylor’s younger sister Kandice.

And it looks like the 36-year-old is just as excited as us about her ‘Enders debut, as she told The Sun: ‘I’m over the moon to be joining the show, it’s such a huge part of British telly.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting started and I can’t wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come.’

Although it’s not clear how long Hannah will be on the popular soap, the former singer is actually a bit of an acting pro as she previously starred on BBC1 series Primeval as Abby for three years, and has had parts in Casualty and Death In Paradise.

And let’s not forget S Club 7’s incredible film, Seeing Double…

Hannah isn’t the only one who’s joining the EastEnders family, after show producer John Yorke – who took over from Sean O’Connor after he quit in June – announced Tamzin Outhwaite’s return this week.

After nearly sixteen years away from the show, the 46-year-old will be reprising her much-loved role as Melanie Owen and it set to start filming in the next few weeks – with the highly anticipated scenes airing in the New Year.

Speaking about heading back to Walford for the first time since 2002, Tamzin said: ‘To be stepping back into Mel’s shoes nearly twenty years after I first started feels just perfect.’

Excuse us while we go and put EastEnders on series record for the next few months…