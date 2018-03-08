Could he be the next Bond?

With Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hiddleston among a long list of A-list stars rumoured to be replacing English actor, Daniel Craig, in the new James Bond film, we never imagined the next star would come from EastEnders’ very own Walford Square.

But little did we know, EE’s Richard Blackwood – who’s played bar owner, Vincent Hubbard, on the BBC One soap for three years – was gearing up to play the 007 agent.

Taking to Instagram, Richard, 45, shared a picture of himself in a very dapper suit, as he expressed his hopes to star in the iconic role.

He said: ‘The Next James Bond was the Quote this pic got on Twitter, let’s see! Blessings’

And fans were fully on board for the hunky actor to be the next Bond, as they rushed to comment on the photo, cheering Richard on.

‘Now that would be massive,’ one wrote.

‘Yes you should be the next Bond #jamesbond #007‘ another said.

‘The world is your Oyster my friend! Make it 007 and beyond,’ a third commented.

‘Red is my favourite colour and I’m loving the suit. Move over Séan Connery, @richardblackwood could be the sexier version of James Bond with those beautiful eyes and smile and so gorgeous and so handsome and very attractive,’ one quipped.

Others even volunteered to star alongside Richard as his leading lady, with one saying: ‘I’m offering to be his bond girl and I’m ready to kick some butt with him.’

Haha!

But while there’s no denying Richard has some pretty stiff competition – c’mon, just look at Idris – judging by a few of the actor’s Instagram snaps, we reckon he’ll have no trouble getting into action, as he shows off his ripped bod in a series of gym selfies.

Happy Friday People, blessings A post shared by Richard Blackwood (@richardblackwood) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Phwoar, check out those biceps!