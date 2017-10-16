Ed's injury could affect his upcoming performances

Ed Sheeran has faced a scary start to the week after he was knocked down by a car in London.

The 26-year-old was riding his bike through the capital on Monday morning when he was hit, and has now revealed he’s broken his right arm.

Sharing the news, Ed posted a photo of the cast and warned his 15.7 million followers that his upcoming tour plans could be in jeopardy following the accident.

‘Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming show,’ the star wrote.

Before adding: ‘Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x’.

Obviously, the photo caught the eyes of his loyal followers very quickly with the post racking up more than 150k likes in a few minutes.

‘Yikes. Hope it all heals up fast and it doesn’t hurt too much. Sending positive vibes for a speedy recovery,’ one concerned fan wrote.

Another said: ‘@teddysphotos ohhh nooo..😯😯Ed I’ll pray for you. Get well soon 👍💋’.

While a third added: ‘Get better soon Ed!! Take all the time you need to heal. Your health comes before anything 💕💕💕’.

His friend, DJ Smallzy, also tweeted: ‘Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he’s been hit by a car while riding a bike. Sending healing vibes.’

Ed’s injury could have a huge impact on his upcoming performances as he’s due to play a host of tour dates in Asia over the next couple of weeks.

And as the Thinking Out Loud singer plays the guitar with his right-hand – the one currently in plaster by the looks of the snap – he may struggle to put on a show.

The star’s next scheduled tour date is next week on October 22 where he’s due to sing in Taipei, followed by a load of appearances including Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

While there’s no word on what will happen with the performances, we hope Ed makes a speedy recovery!