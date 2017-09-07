The Only Way is Essex lovebirds Lockie and Yazmin get matching tats...

TOWIE’s James Lock and girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou have showed off their matching tattoos.

Yazmin, 24, uploaded a series of clips to her Instastory, which showed her having the tattoo inked out with a letter ‘J’ on her arm – presumably for beau James.

He stood beside her on his phone whilst she got the tattoo done. Later she uploaded a snap of them sat at a restaurant table with their arms down to reveal matching font inkings – with Lockie having the letter ‘Y’ for Yazmin.

But it’s not the first time he has got his body inked for a girl – he got a heart shaped tattoo which read ‘Danni forever’ on his chest for ex-girlfriend Dannielle Armstrong in a bid to win her back, despite the pair later splitting.

Meanwhile, Yazmin appeared to have almost bought the whole Ann Summer’s store when she uploaded a clip which showed dozens of shopping bags lined up, and said: ‘I think I know how to shop don’t I? Are you alright there James?’

To which he nodded after being absorbed in his phone. A further snap showed a receipt for purchases made which totalled £4228.80 which she captioned ‘Great day’.

And once home, panic set in, as Yazmin said: ‘I literally don’t know where I’m going to put all this stuff’ as the camera panned around her room, showing the bags left unopened.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Tyga, 27, sent brunette babe Yazmin notice of his interest in her, by way of two flame emojis in her Instagram direct messages.

However, it seems James was keen to shut down any of the Rack City artist’s hopes of getting closer to Yaz – as according to The Sun, he responded pretty

‘What’s happening Tyga? Listen just seen you have slid into my girlfriend’s DMs and it didn’t quite work out for you.

‘Seriously though, why would she want a Tyga when she had a lion at home?’

As TOWIE is about to return to screens this Sunday, it looks like the pair plan on spicing things up in the bedroom…