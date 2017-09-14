Ems discussed the birth on the sofa with Lorraine

Emily MacDonagh has admitted that she felt ‘disappointed’ about having a C-section when she gave birth to Theo, her second child with Peter Andre, in an interview with Lorraine Kelly.

The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed daughter Amelia in January 2014 of the previous year, with 28-year-old Emily telling Lorraine how her first birth was relatively straightforward, saying: ‘When I had Milly I was so happy with how the birth went.’

However, she went on to reveal that the birth of little Theo – who was born in December 2016 – didn’t go anywhere near as smoothly.

‘Theo was breech,’ Emily explained. ‘The birth its self was fine – I planned a natural labour which I couldn’t have so ended up having a C-section.’

She added: ‘I felt disappointed, like I’d let him down as it is more risky having a C-section.’

She also admitted that her job as a doctor does make it worse, saying: ‘I see the complicated labours and when things go wrong so I worried about a lot unnecessarily.

‘But the c-section was fine, it was the recovery that was hard. Harder than I thought it would be, and I struggled with managing the pain.

‘It took about six weeks to feel normal. I was lucky to have Pete, he was fantastic he was looking after me as well as the baby.’

Emily added that she’d never had a birth plan, as she’d seen too many mothers become anxious during labour when they weren’t able to follow theirs.

She went on to urge mothers to ‘do what’s right for them’, but reminded them that a C-section is not the ‘easy’ option that she had originally thought.

‘I had heard of “too posh to push” so thought this has to be the easy option but I was so shocked – it was so much harder than I ever imagined.’

‘Having done both I can tell you that c-section is hard,’ she continued.

Fans took to Twitter to shower the brunette beauty with praise over the interview, with one writing: ‘Great to see Emily Andre talking about the difficulty of csection, Its bloody hard! Thanks for sharing your story.’

Another added: ‘Great interview with Emily Andre what a genuine down to earth lady. So informative about her csection. Great mum.’

One thing’s for sure – Peter is a lucky man!

