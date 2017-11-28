Can we be you, GC?!

It’s fair to say that 2017 was the year of the GC.

With Gemma Collins taking over near enough the entire galaxy with her meme’s (or, if you’re the GC herself, ‘mey-mays’).

And it would appear that Gemma has charged back into our lives (alongside her pony, probs) – as the TOWIE star has been announced as the face of a very exciting new business venture!

Gemma has been announced as the face of a brand new collab with mega online clothing retailer Boohoo… and she looks *amazing*.

Revealing the big business venture in her career, Gemma had taken to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing up a storm in some promo shots for the range.

Gemma captions the shot, ‘Welcome to MY WORLD of FASHION #GCxboohoo CURVE’.

Welcome to MY WORLD 🌎 of FASHION #GCxboohoo CURVE @boohoo 💕🍬💕 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Following this up, Gemma has posted another snap from her photoshoot – which she has captioned with a warning for fans hoping to snap her look up: ‘This bodysuit is SELLING OUT @boohoo’.

Anyone notice the tribute to Arg in the form of lollipops?! We guess he *still* ain’t getting that candy…

This bodysuit is SELLING OUT @boohoo #gcxboohoo 💕🍬💕🍬 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:26am PST

In the promo video for her range, Gemma can be seen parading around in her threads whilst welcoming fans to the ‘world’ of GC.

The Essex lady has also shared some behind the scenes footage from her shoot, in which the 36-year-old dances for the cameras whilst singing Madonna’s Like a Virgin.

Yikes, another dig at Arg?!

Gemma captions the hilarious footage: ‘Behind the scenes filming #GCxboohoo’.

Behind the scenes filming #GCxboohoo @boohoo #curve @sisearles A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:49am PST

Fans have been quick to congratulate Gemma on her latest business venture.

Taking to Twitter, one user shares: ‘Gemma Collins for Boohoo is giving me life this morning’.

Celeb pal Nadia Essex re-shared the promo video, captioning the footage with a message which reads: ‘F’in genius. Boohoo, I salute you’.

Anyone else about to sod the food shop this week in favour of rocking some GC threads?!