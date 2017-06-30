Go, girl! Emma Watson’s BEST moments which prove why we absolutely LOVE her

Because Emma has got feminism nailed...

Let’s face it, Emma Watson is a role model for young girls everywhere.

Amazing career… check! Passionate charity worker… check! Heck, she’s even an United Nations Ambassador.

This impressive lady may have rose to fame as frizzy-haired schoolgirl, Hermione Granger in Harry Potter all the way back in 2011 – yup, it’s really been that long – but since then she’s gone on to use her stardom in the BEST way possible.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

From her inspiring speech at the UN, to hitting back at haters, she’s basically superwoman.

More: 10 of the most inspirational celebrity women

So, to celebrate Emma being a total hero, here are some of her best moments that’ll definitely inspire you this weekend.

When she responded to sexist comments in the BEST way

Earlier this year Emma appeared on the cover of March’s Vanity Fair cover, with one of the photos gaining A LOT of attention.

With Emma posing in a see-through top with her cleavage showing, it led some people to claim this as a hypocritical move against her feminist beliefs…

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Obviously the star responded in a typically mature way, reminding people that a major part of feminism is about giving women the choice to do, look and wear whatever they want… before adding: ‘I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.’ Nicely said. When she danced with Jimmy Fallon

It turns out Emma isn’t just a talented actress, but she can all shake it on the dance floor.

Yup, the 27-year-old did a hilarious dance routine on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Show in 2012 just for the hell of it, and it made us love her even more.

That time she got seriously sassy about the 50 Shades of Grey rumour

It may have been over four years ago, but we still haven’t forgotten the hilarious Tweet sent by Emma when it was rumoured she would be playing Ana Steel in the steamy novel.

The actress asked her Twitter followers: ‘Who here actually thinks I would do 50 Shades of Grey as a movie? Like really. For real. In real life.’ Bravo, Emma.



Emma’s ‘He For She’ campaign

Miss Watson basically broke the internet when she helped launch the gender equality campaign HeForShe and became the face of the United Nations.

The epic speech she gave on women’s rights went viral back in September 2014 as she urged men to ‘speak out about the inequalities faced by women and girls’… Yes, Emma! You can watch the whole video below.

When she punched Draco Malfoy

OKAY, so it’s not exactly one of Emma’s greatest moments, but we couldn’t help but mention probably the greatest Harry Potter scene of all time. When Hermoine slugs Draco right in the face during Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban! Because he totally deserved it…

And if you’re crazy about HP, fans can buy ’20 Years of Magic and Mystery with Harry Potter’ from Time Inc – a new special edition that brings you inside of Hogwarts and the mind of series creator J.K. Rowling from WHSmith, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and other selected retailers.

The book is packed with loads of exclusive info including an overview of each book and movie, an interview with Emma Watson herself as well as 20 Life Lessons from author, J.K. Rowling – making it a must-have for all Harry Potter fans!