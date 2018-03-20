Get ready to feel seriously emotional...

Emma Willis warmed her fans hearts on Sunday when she revealed hubby Matt had arranged an adorable trip for her birthday.

And it’s going to make you very jealous…

While we’d be happy with a bunch of flowers and a box of chocolates, 42-year-old Emma was whisked away to Venice. How cute is that?!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

If that wasn’t romantic enough, the former Busted musician took his wife back to the exact spot where he proposed to her on the 11th anniversary of their engagement. AW!

And The Voice presenter Emma was quick to share a loved-up snap of the couple standing on the romantic bridged as she gushed over her hubby’s surprise.

More: ‘He supported me when I had nothing’: Emma Willis gives rare insight into her relationship with Matt Willis

’11 years ago today @mattjwillis surprised me with a birthday trip to Venice, where he proposed on this very bridge… this afternoon he surprised me again, and here we are revisiting the scene of the crime’, the mum-of-two wrote.

Before adding: ‘Thank you for asking me babe, it was the easiest decision I ever made…’

Anyone else feeling a little teary? Well, Em’s one million followers certainly were and the snap quickly racked up over 90k likes in a few hours.

‘What a little cutie happy anniversary guys’, said one fan.



While another said: ‘THIS IS SO CUTE I LOVE YOU GUYS‘, and a third added: ‘Oh how absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations’.

Matt, 34, also took to social media with his very own special message for his wife as he shared picture of her with a dessert on her birthday.

Next to the sweet snap, the star wrote: ’11 years ago today I asked this amazing woman to marry me.

‘She got all embarrassed and then said yes. It was hands down The best thing that I ever did. She is Rad! Life with her is Rad! Peace xxx.’

The celeb pair tied the knot back in 2008 after three years of dating and now share six-year-old son Ace and 22-month-old daughter Trixie.