Fans rally round Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas after SHOCK burglary whilst he slept at home

The I'm A Celeb star revealed he'd been burgled on Tuesday evening



Emmerdale star Adam Thomas suffered a scary break in this week when burglars forced their way into his home and stole his car while he slept.

The soap favourite revealed the terrifying news on Twitter on Tuesday evening, telling his 317k followers: ‘Someone came into my house last while we were sleeping and robbed my car keys and took my car … don’t make it easy for the nxt t***’.

I’m a Celeb star, Adam then wrote: ‘I got burgled this morning police still haven’t turned up they just rang me now at 12am apologising they couldn’t make it round.’

Read: All the Latest TV news

Assuring his fans that no one had been hurt during the raid, the 28-year-old – who has a two-year-old son Teddy with his fiancée Caroline Daly – added: ‘True story sir everyone ok just the fact I got new tyres put on the night b4.’

Following the break-in, Adam’s ITV co-stars were quick to rally round the star and rushed to send their support.

More: Noo! Is Emmerdale favourite Adam Thomas leaving the soap for THIS megabucks role?

Emmerdale director Duncan Foster wrote: ‘Hope you are okay pal. A car is just a car. As long as you and your family are okay that’s the main thing. Xx.’

While Amy Walsh – who plays Tracy Metcalfe – replied: ‘Nooooooooooo!!!!!’

And Laura Norton – who plays Kerry Wyatt in the soap – slammed the criminal, venting: ‘Adam are you joking? What the actual. DISGUSTING. Sending love.’

Fans also sent their love to the hunky actor, with one writing: ‘Damn…glad you and your family are OK…’

And another adding: ‘So awful !! Hope they catch them and you get your car back …’

Adam’s scary news comes after it was confirmed he’ll be waving goodbye to Emmerdale after eight years on the soap.

The star – who’s played Adam Barton since 2009 – announced he’ll be leaving next year, confirming: ‘I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I’ve loved every minute of it.

‘It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.

Before adding: ‘I’d like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too.’

We’ll be sad to see you go, Adam!