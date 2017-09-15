Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and wife Caroline share sweet wedding video

The couple married in a beautiful ceremony earlier this year

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and wife Caroline have released an adorable video from their recent wedding day.

Reminiscing about their big day, Caroline posted a short clip of on her Instagram account showing her and Adam walking hand-in-hand after tying the knot.

Being showered with confetti, the guests can be heard cheering and saying their congratulations.

Caroline captioned the post, ‘The best day of our lives… Mr and Mrs ❤️ thankyou @theconfetticonecompany‘

Continuing to share photos from the ceremony and reception – including an adorable snap of her kissing her son, Teddy, three – the newlywed added, ‘Take me back 💗#mrandmrsT.’

Adam and Caroline’s wedding took place in a beautiful country manor house in Cheshire earlier this month, and was attended by the soap actor’s Emmerdale co-stars, including on-screen mum Natalie J. Robb.

Other famous faces on the star-studded guest list were Adam’s brothers – former Coronation Street star Ryan and Love Island contestant Scott – who took on the role of joint best man, as well as actresses Brooke Vincent and Tina O’Brien.

Speaking about taking the next step in their nine-year relationship, Adam, 29, said, ‘Nothing will ever change between us, we know that we are going to be together forever now, so it does feel more special.’

Caroline also recalled how she was brought to tears when little Teddy and Adam surprised her with a special gift before she walked down the aisle.

‘I was just about ready and Ted walked into the bedroom with a box,’ she explained.

‘When I opened it there was a Rolex inside. We’d promised we weren’t going to buy presents and Adam caught me out! Bless him. That really set me off,’ she continued.

What a special day. Congratulations again, Adam and Caroline!