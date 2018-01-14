As the search begins for the new islanders, we learn what it takes to earn a spot on TV's hottest show

Love Island took over the summer last year, with more than 2.9 million viewers tuning in for the final, which landed Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay the £50,000 cash prize.

And this year, producers are puling out all the stops to make the fourth series of the dating show – which will see a dozen or so sexy singletons ‘cracking on’ or ‘mugging’ each other off in a luxury villa – bigger and better.

‘The show’s success last year was unprecedented. Bosses are already working hard to ensure the next series lives up to expectations,’ an insider revealed.

‘They will do their best to sign up ideal islanders from the thousands of wannabes.’

The casting team certainly have their work cut out for them before the show kicks off in June, with over 60,000 people applying within 12 hours of the online site launching last month.

So how much ‘grafting’ does it take to bag a spot on the hottest show on telly?

While there’s no upper age limit, islanders must be over 18 to apply, available for a length of 10 weeks, and ready to find the guy or girl of their dreams.

Potentials must send two pictures – a headshot and full-length – as well as a short video explaining why they’d be the perfect islander.

Although casting producers insist a strong social-media presence is key, applicants who filter their submitted photos to enhance their looks will be ruled out!

But if there’s anyone who knows how to win the public’s heart, it’s series two runner-up Olivia Buckland, 24 – who has seen her career go from strength to strength since leaving the show, and is now engaged to fellow islander Alex Bowen.

‘You have to be yourself. Not the best version of yourself, the raw you,’ she says. ‘You cannot keep a fake act up. If you go in those castings and be fake, you’re going to look stupid.’