This business man is set to cause a storm in the villa...

Jonny is one of the two new Love Island lads heading into the villa – as revealed at the end of Tuesday night’s episode – and we’re SO excited.

So, who is Jonny?

Jonny is a 26-year-old Business Director from Essex.

What makes him different?

‘Usually it’s my lifestyle – I do a lot of travelling. I pretty much live abroad. Being away from home wouldn’t be a big deal for me.’

⚫️⚫️ #moscow #russia #newarbat #kalinabar #lotteplaza A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

What type of lady is Jonny looking for in the villa?

‘I’m from Essex and people come out of a mould, everyone wants to look the same and do the same thing. It’s refreshing to meet different people.’

Does he have any big romantic stories?

‘I did propose to my last girlfriend in Bali! She said yes.

‘We were together for about five years but in the end it didn’t work out. In the last year, I’ve made up for lost time.’

Does Jonny have a bit of a reputation?

‘It would depend who you asked! I always like to have a good time.

‘Some people might say I’m not the type to settle down. But we’ll see.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever had my own heart broken but I would say I’ve broken hearts, namely my ex, who I was with for five years.’

What type of girl would he avoid in the villa?

‘Looks wise, I’m not that fussy. I’m there for a fun time.

‘I’m not going to shun someone because they’re not my ideal type. I don’t like really mouthy girls.

‘I wouldn’t go for the best looking girl as she’s probably going to leave you when a better looking geezer comes along.

‘I’d go for the less pretty one as they’re likely to latch on and stick with you to the end. I want to be a cut above the rest and not let the testosterone fly around.’

Wow, at least he’s honest?

Missing the heat today 😩🔥 #lagritta #phuket #thailand #holidayblues #throwback A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:11am PST

How far would he go on camera?

‘I don’t care, I’ll do anything. My family are pretty easy going, they won’t mind.’

What other crazy antics can we expect from Jonny?

‘I’ve got a habit of stripping naked and sleeping in other people’s beds.’

Well, well, well… This could make for some interesting viewing, eh?

Check out Jonny’s Instagram account (@jonnymitchell_1991) to have a further look at this Essex lad.

Emily Jefferies