The former Only Way is Essex star announces plans that will take her in a new direction...

There often comes a point in life where we reassess our achievements and set new goals and that’s no different for former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger.

The 30-year-old brunette beauty, who quit the show during series six, has made a living on the back of having been on the reality show

But in the wake of last week’s ‘Sheeshgate’ in which Lauren claimed to have been asked to leave a restaurant because her ex of five years, Mark Wright was arriving, Lauren has announced she’s planning a ‘career change’.

She uploaded a selfie to Instagram on Wednesday (12.07.17) along with the caption: ‘I’ve been thinking I want to make a career change. The future belongs to those that believe in the beauty of their dreams. I’m ready to live mine. Fresh start in things that can hold my passion’ followed by a heart emoji.

Lauren’s cryptic post fails to reveal what she actually plans to do but fans flood her page with best wishes.

One fan wrote: ‘Do what your heart tells you other wise it will pass you by and life is hard living with regrets. Grab your chances when they come and go for it. Good luck with whatever you do. x’

Another wrote: ‘Sounds interesting, watch this space.’

She followed the post with a snap of her wearing a waist trainer, which she admitted: ‘I have mine on now under my clothes and gives me such a good shape without surgery lol you can’t go wrong it works for me.’

Earlier this week Lauren got all reflective on her posts when she uploaded a series of mantra snaps which she captioned: ‘I’m so happy for who I am as a person and how I’ve grown… I couldn’t think of anything worse in life than being around anything that doesn’t serve me right… I keep it simple because I would hate myself surrounded by anything that isn’t kind true loving and genuine (sic).’

We can’t wait to see what she does next…