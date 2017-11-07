Exciting! The celebrities returning for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special have FINALLY been revealed

Are some of your favourites in the line-up?

When the fun of the annual series of Strictly Come Dancing comes to a close, it’s always a welcome sight to see the Strictly Christmas special return to our screens to fill the dancing-shaped hole in our hearts.

Each year, some of our favourite stars from previous series return to again try their hand at impressing on the Strictly ballroom. And this year is no exception.

Now finally the line-up for the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has been released – and we’re more excited than ever.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Judy Murray, Jeremy Vine, Kimberley Walsh, Katie Derham, Robbie Savage, and Colin Jackson, will all be making a comeback, after varying levels of success on the programme originally.

While Katie made it to the final with her partner Anton Du Beke in 2015, Jeremy Vine and Judy Murray were both eliminated from the competition in week 8.

Kimberley Walsh made it to the final back in 2012, but Robbie was kicked out in week 10 back in 2011. And Colin Jackson was also runner-up in the final of Strictly all the way back in 2005.

Back on the dance floor. Next stop Christmas special and @bbcstrictly #dance #dancing #memories #strictlycomedancing #bbcstrictly A post shared by Colin Jackson (@colinrayjackson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

MORE: ‘We’re getting to know each other’: Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson opens up about Gorka Marquez romance rumours

Speaking about her return to the dancing show, Kimberley has said, ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be getting my dancing shoes on again for the Strictly Christmas special. I loved my time on Strictly so much so it’s going to be wonderful to be back in the Strictly bubble for Christmas!’

And speaking about her return in the hopes of scoring the Glitterball trophy, Judy has said, ‘I’m thrilled to bits to be part of Strictly’s Christmas Special. I promise to be every bit as bad as before and to enjoy it every bit as much.’

So who will the Strictly celebs be paired with this year? The famous faces will again be paired with a professional dancer – and some are even being reunited with their old partners.

So happy to be getting my dancing shoes back on for the @bbcstrictly Xmas Special for Christmas Day 💃🏼🎄🎅🏻Two of my favourite things #Christmas #Strictly A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Judy Murray will be paired with Neil Jones, while Jeremy Vine will dance with last year’s winner Karen Clifton, who is no longer on the show.

Kimberley Walsh will reunite with her old partner Pasha Kovalev, while Robbie Savage is with Dianne Buswell. Katie Derham will dance with Brendan Cole, while Colin Jackson is paired with newcomer Amy Downden.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2017 will air in late December, although an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

From our sister site Woman and Home. Words by Amy Hunt