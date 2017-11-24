WARNING: Some of the photographs attached may require you to take a cold shower immediately!

I’m a celeb’s Jamie Lomas has already melted our hearts in just the first week in the celebrity jungle – and that’s not just because we’ve seen him in the shower!

While Jamie decided to make us all weak at the knees with THOSE shower scenes – it turns out that this jungle god isn’t just a pretty face. Here are some facts you may not have known about him.

BEING A SOAP STAR RUNS IN THE FAMILY…

It turns out that being part of a soap is big in the Lomas family. Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, is in fact Jamie’s sister. But, not only that, their brother Danny Webb was also in the ITV winning soap as the first actor to play Aaron Livesy back in 2003, 2004 and then 2006. Confusing, right? They also have three other siblings, but they seem to be staying away from our TV screens for now.

Family❤️ @misscassielomas @misscharleywebb A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

AND HIS BROTHER FROM ANOTHER MOTHER HAS MADE OUT WITH HIS SISTER!

The Hollyoaks hunk has the cutest bromance with Emmerdale dreamboat, Anthony Quinlan. But, how awkward is this… Anthony and his sister Charley had a romance too. Although, it was only for TV! Jamie admitted that it was weird to think that his sister was having an on-screen romance with his best friend. He said: ‘So it was weird when she went out with my best friend Anthony Quinlan on the show.’

HE MAY LOVE HIS FITNESS, BUT HE ALSO HAS A HUGE SWEET TOOTH!

We see so many fitness junkies promoting healthy food, but how refreshing is it to see somebody who loves a good workout but also loves a good doughnut? While he may be missing out on sugary treats during his stint in I’m a Celebrity 2017, Jamie has shown on his Instagram that he 100% has a sweet tooth by posting various photographs of brownies and milkshakes. We love him even more now!

Oh my days!😍 A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21) on Feb 24, 2016 at 10:36am PST

YOU MAY THINK HE’S NICE, BUT HE’S WON VILLAIN OF THE YEAR FOR THREE YEARS IN A ROW

I think we all agree that Jamie has come across so lovely in the camp, and it’s only week one. But, Jamie played bad-boy Warren Fox in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks so convincingly that he’s won three Villain of the Year awards! We’ll be sure not to mess with him…

UNFORTUNATELY, HE TRIED TO CRACK THE U.S. BUT ENDED UP COMING BACK TO THE U.K.

We shouldn’t really call this sad news, because we just want him all for ourselves. But, Jamie did try to make it in the USA. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out so he came back to praise us with his presence on Hollyoaks.

Santa Monica! A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21) on Oct 1, 2015 at 5:47pm PDT

By Lois North