The benefit event sold out in minutes

Tickets for Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester charity concert have sold out – incredibly in just SIX minutes.

However, fans have been left fuming that touts have already tried to resell the £40 tickets online at vastly higher prices for their own profit.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Britain’s Got Talent live final rescheduled to avoid clash with Ariana Grande charity concert

Twitter users shared screengrabs after noticing that listings for the tickets – which only went on sale at 10am on Thursday – had appeared on eBay priced at hundreds of pounds, far more than the original price.

A fan account for the One Love Manchester concert flagged this up and wrote: ‘This truly is shocking’

Meanwhile other social media users have slammed those who’re trying to profit from the charity event, which takes place on Sunday to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester bombing on 22 May.

‘If people actually bought tickets for the One Love Manchester concert to resell for personal profit then they’re really very sick,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘Ticket touts that are trying to resell the One Love Manchester tickets for a profit should be ashamed. Actually makes me so angry!’

Others called the resellers planning to profit from the sales ‘scum of the earth’ whilst one Tweeted: ‘Reselling tickets for a profit is bad enough. But to resell tickets to a benefit concert for a profit is the lowest of lows #manchester’

eBay has reacted and said that it’s trying to remove any listings as soon as they appear.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is completely against eBay rules.

‘We are immediately removing any listing which attempts to profit unfairly from what happened, and the sellers’ accounts will be restricted.’

Meanwhile Ticketmaster posted on their Twitter account: ‘#OneLoveManchester We’re working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible’

Those who attended the Ariana concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May – which had just ended when a suicide bomber detonated a device, killing 22 people and injuring 119 – have been able to claim free tickets for Sunday’s event, with the deadline to claim them extended to 2pm on Thursday.

Ariana, 23, will be joined by a host of famous names at the gig to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground including Miley Cyrus, Take That, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many more.

The show will be broadcast live on BBC One from 6.55pm.