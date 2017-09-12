Steph has come under fire in latest snap

Stephanie Davis has had a stressful few months to say the least, and now fans believe it is beginning to take its toll.

The former Hollyoaks actress sparked concern among some of her fans after she shared a snap on Instagram.

Stephanie took to the social media site to share the picture with her 818k followers, she wrote: ‘Girls support girls, guys this is not photo shopped bloody hell I AINT one of them girls, my hip is tilted back. I’m the healthiest I’ve been and feel Amazing!’

Girls support girls✌🏽🖤 guys this is not photo shopped bloody hell I AINT one of them girls, my hip is tilted back🙄 I'm the healthiest I've been and feel Amazing! A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

However some of the her followers were more concerned about Steph’s weight than her use of Photoshop, with one even labeling her as ‘painfully thin’.

‘Too skinny eat please,’ one user commented.

A second said: ‘You look incredibly thin and not your usual healthy glowing self please stay strong and healthy x’.

Whilst a third added: ‘Omg she looks so skinny hope your ok’.

But Steph’s fans were quick to defend the comments and thought that the actress looked great.

One user wrote: ‘Body shaming is wrong shame on you she’s going through alot and you’re putting the woman down’.

Another added: ‘I don’t think she’s actually as slim as this photo would suggest tbh! Clever angle!! If you look at all her other recent posts from the last few days she’s nowhere near as thin as this photo looks!’

A third commented: ‘Gorgeous strong lady’.

Steph has had a stressful time over the last few months after she sadly had a miscarriage.

She also had to appear in court alongside ex Jeremy McConnell – the couple share son Caben together – where he was found guilty of assaulting her.

Jeremy was given 20 weeks in jail suspended for six months and he must also carry out a Building Better Relationships course with the Probation Service, as well as 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements.