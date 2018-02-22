The Love Island star changed up her look for the Brit Awards in London

Ever since she won Love Island with her now ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay last summer, Amber Davies can do no wrong with her loyal fans.

And that didn’t change on Wednesday night when the petite brunette debuted a shorter hair ‘do at the Brit Awards – sending her 1.6 million Instagram followers wild.

Posing for a Boomerang on Instagram, the 21-year-old asked, ‘What we thinking of the shorter hair?’

Filled with praise for the reality TV star’s new and improved look, one fan gushed, ‘Omg I love your hair like this!! It suits you so much.’

Another said, ‘So much nicer short.’

Having recently split from her Love Island beau, Amber was linked to TOWIE hunk Pete Wicks, but the pair have since unfollowed one another on social media.

You know what they say about washing that man right out of your hair, Ambs!