Rihanna has upped the style stakes...

Rihanna is known for her seriously quirky fashion sense and now the singing sensation has stunned fans yet again.

She has got people talking over her latest red carpet look as she attended the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The singer / actress stars in the sci-fi flick as Bubble and has caused quite a stir with her latest look.

She stunned fans when she rocked up in this light pink ‘fluffy’ dress, teamed with some seriously sassy lace up pink heels.

Fans went wild as she uploaded a string of gorgeous pics of her ‘stunning dress’ to Instagram, with many referring to her as a ‘Princess’.

One user wrote: ‘THOSE SHOES. THAT DRESS. U REALLY DID THAT!’

A second said: ‘You’re so beautiful with that dress @badgalriri.’

A third added: ‘Looking like a princess.’

And the love didn’t stop there with many labelling the singer as a ‘queen’, whilst another said: ‘I need that dress now please.’

But it looks like not everyone was as impressed with RiRi’s outfit choice with some referring to her look as ‘cotton candy,’ awks! A fan commented: ‘Cotton candy baby doll.’

Whilst another simply wrote: ‘Marshmallow.’ Ouch!

But RiRi is never one to shy away from an outrageous look, who could forget that 2017 Met Gala dress!?

And it looks like Rihanna’s acting career is soaring too.

She appeared in the 2012 hit Battleship and with the singer set to star in the long awaited all female cast of Ocean’s Eight, we are SUPER excited for this lady to hit the big screen once more.

