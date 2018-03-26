The Love Island star got honest on Instagram

Cara De La Hoyde has been praised by fans for showing her ‘real’ post-baby body on Instagram.

The Love Island star was hailed ‘refreshing’ and ‘amazing’ for stripping down to her undies and showing her 922K Instagram followers that she’s proud of her body, just three months after giving birth.

Gushing over the mum-of-one, a fan said: ‘Sending an important message whilst looking beaut.’

Another wrote: ‘Natural with no edit u can tell u look amazing.’

A third said: ‘This is so refreshing to see a celebrity a few months after giving birth with a normal ‘mom’ body! Beautiful figure.’

Like most mums, Cara – who recently became a mum to her first child, Freddy, with boyfriend Nathan Massey – was keen to get back into the gym, even if that meant taking little Fred as her trainer’s ‘newest recruit’. Aw!

Back in February, the 25-year-old told fans she had a ‘long way to go’ but was on her way to getting her pre-baby body back.

Alongside a video of her working hard in the gym, she wrote: ‘Ok so here’s me lumps, bumps, backrolls, no makeup post baby body. There’s a long way to go but I’m not giving up iv got @viphq_essex kicking my butt back into shape. Even Fred’s helping me workout. Everyone has to start somewhere.’

Cara and Nathan’s journey into parenthood wasn’t exactly plain-sailing and the pair briefly split last year – just one year after winning Love Island and weeks after she found out she was pregnant.

But, thankfully the couple’s time apart worked wonders and they’re now back together and ‘stronger than ever’. In fact, just last week Nathan – who enjoyed a brief stint on TOWIE – gushed that he felt ‘blessed’ to have his little family.

‘I feel fully blessed that I get to wake up next to these beautiful people everyday,’ he captioned a shot of Cara and Fred.

You guys!