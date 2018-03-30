Fans rally around Lisa Armstrong as she breaks her silence following Ant McPartlin’s drink-driving arrest

Lisa has spoken out on Twitter

Lisa Armstrong has received messages of support from fans after breaking her Twitter silence, days after estranged husband Ant McPartlin was arrested for drink-driving.

The make-up artist took to the social networking site to vent her frustration, claiming she is being hounded by paparazzi who she accused of camping outside her home in a bid to snap her picture.

She wrote: ‘Another day another paparazzi taking my picture outside my house, wonder what this story will be?

‘Just going to work. #imboredofmyself #boreoff x.’

Fans rushed to tweet their messages of support, praising Lisa for behaving with dignity following her split from Ant in January after he was admitted to rehab late last year to tackle an addiction to painkillers.

One tweeted: ‘I don’t see why they think this is ok. Stay strong, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. Hope you are ok. It must be so difficult to see someone you care about go through something like this.’

Another added: ‘They can’t deal with the fact that you are behaving with such dignity so they just carry on behaving badly. Stay strong Lisa, you are very talented and beautiful inside and out, love to you.’

A third said: ‘I have such admiration for you – not something I say a lot to be honest. You’re real, honest, hardworking and dignified. Don’t change. This too shall pass.’

While a fourth added: ‘Lisa, I’ve said this before, you are a strong, independent lady, lady being the operative word. Hold your head high my lovely. So many of us who don’t even know you, are on your side and send love and hugs. Things will get better for you, take care xx’.

Ant was arrested and charged with drink-driving earlier this month after he crashed his car into two vehicles in Richmond, south west London, and failed a breathalyser test.

He later cancelled his work commitments for the ‘foreseeable future’ to return to rehab for treatment.

His presenting partner Declan Donnelly will present solo for the first time in their careers as he hosts the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

