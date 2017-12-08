Could Kylie be welcoming her first baby?! Fans think the 20-year-old just gave the game away!

Since the dawn of time (slight exaggeration), fans have been speculating over whether or not the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister is expecting her first child.

With the rumour mill currently strife with allegations of Kylie Jenner being pregnant with her beau Travis Scott, we’ve been looking a *lil* something like this waiting for the announcement…

However, fans now think that the family have made their biggest hint yet surrounding the possibility of a forthcoming addition to the brood – and it’s just in time for Christmas!

Last night, Kylie had opted out of attending the Beauty Inc Awards show in which she received a gong for ‘Newsmaker of the Year’ for her infamous Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits.

We know, we know. Kylizzle usually loves a good ol’ award show!

However, instead, the 20-year-old make-up mogul had chosen a night in front of the telly in her jammies – leaving bezzie mate Jordyn Woods to take to the limelight on her behalf.

Oh, and fans think this is a massive hint that Kylie is opting to keep a low profile in order to keep her ‘pregnancy’ under wraps from the press!

Taking to Instagram, Kylie confirms that she’d stayed put inside her house – having shared a snap of her absolutely mega Christmas tree.

Heck, maybe she just got carried away decorating this bad boy?!

thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

And it would appear that the family aren’t shying away from the fact Kylie hadn’t attended her award, with her mum Kris Jenner taking to Instagram to share a congratulatory message to her youngest daughter.

Kris writes: ‘I am so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished with @kyliecosmetics!! Thanks beauty @jordynwoods for accepting the award on Kylie’s behalf. You are both an inspiration!’.

Commenting on the snap shared by Kris, fans have replied messages such as ‘I guess Kylie couldn’t accept it as she is heavily pregnant?’ and ‘Why is she hiding away cos she’s pregnant?’.

Hmm… we'd love to hear your thoughts – pregnant or just a quiet night in with a takeaway?!