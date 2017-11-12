Maybe it was something to do with the jumpsuit... *ahem*.

Harry Styles. A man so gorgeous, it makes us a teeny tiny bit emosh.

Just don’t tell anyone, okay?

And so, with our winter Saturday nights in already in full flex, we were over the moon to hear that Harry Styles would be performing on The X Factor last night.

And, as much as we enjoyed his appearance on the show that made him, other X Factor viewers had a slightly weirder reaction to Haz.

Can someone take over our Instagram for 5 minutes while we go rock out to @harrystyles? #XFactor A post shared by The X Factor (@thexfactor) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Performing his latest single Kiwi, Haz had taken to the stage to rock out in one of his more daring outfits- opting for a jumpsuit of all things.

Hey, we don’t think it’s a bad idea. Plenty of leg room and lots of options for mobility, plus it’s dead insulating during these colder months.

However, many fans weren’t quite in the same headspace as us- with some taking to social media to call Harry out for maybe trying to be a bit like the Rolling Stones’ front man Mick Jagger….

Yikes!

One user shares, ‘Ok Harry you ain’t Mick Jagger #XFactor’.

Another writes, ‘Does Harry Styles think he’s the new Mick Jagger?’.

And they certainly aren’t the only ones who didn’t quite get the whole jumpsuit thing…

However, despite the slight outcry over Haz’s wardrobe decisions, many others have spoken out in support of the ‘fella.

He is, after all, a flipping fallen angel.

One user shares, ‘Well I’m shocked Harry Styles totally different to when he was in One Direction. He rocked the X Factor stage’.

Another writes, ‘bro… just become a fan. That x factor performance was unreal… And that song is bangin old school!’.

Alice Perry