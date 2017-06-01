Fears grow for missing Neighbours star Troy Beckwith after he ‘disappears’ in Melbourne

Troy played teenager Michael Martin in the Aussie soap

Former Neighbours actor, Troy Beckwith has sparked fears for his safety after he went missing on Wednesday 31st May.

The television star – who played Michael Martin between 1991 and 1998 on the Aussie soap – hasn’t been heard from since he contacted his partner to let her know of a cancelled appointment.

His girlfriend returned home on Wednesday morning to find Troy had gone, and with temperatures plummeting to single figures during the night, his loved ones are becoming increasingly concerned.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Sen-Constable Kristen Hill of Cranbourne Police explained: ‘He’s got his mobile phone, his personal belongings. He contacted his partner, saying an appointment had been cancelled and that was the last time she heard from him.’

Victoria Police have also released a statement which reads: ‘Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Troy Beckwith. The 41-year-old was last seen in Cranbourne about 11am this morning. Police and family members hold concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

‘Troy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black and red runners. He is known to stay in hostels within Melbourne’s central business district.’



The missing actor has been described as Caucasian and about 180cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes. His family and friends are said to be very worried about Troy as he’s reported to be suffering with an unknown medical condition.

Troy took over the role of Michael fromin the early 90s and found himself in the middle of some big soap storylines.

These included a romance with teenager Cody Willis and standing by his dad Philip after he was accused of pushing Julie Robinson to her death, before leaving the show after Philip’s wedding to Ruth Wilkinson.

Anyone who has any information on Troy’s whereabouts has been urged to contact Cranbourne Police Station on 5991 0600.